Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
MIRM opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
