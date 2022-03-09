Mirror Protocol Price Up 57% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.00 million and approximately $549.10 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

