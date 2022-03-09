MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKT opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21.

