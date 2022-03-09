Millennium Management LLC Sells 852,009 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 852,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,139 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

