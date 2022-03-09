Millennium Management LLC Sells 158,286 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Agora by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on API. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ:API opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

