Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,696 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.