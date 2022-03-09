Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 7.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 292,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 530,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HLAHU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

