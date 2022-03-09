Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 32.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 984,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,199,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CDW by 966.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

