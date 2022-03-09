Millennium Management LLC Acquires 32,669 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

