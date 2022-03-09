Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.04 and its 200-day moving average is $311.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

