Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 30,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $8.94 on Wednesday, hitting $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

