Michael Skipworth Sells 156 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $21,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60.

WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

