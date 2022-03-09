MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

