Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

