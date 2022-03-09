Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 621 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,510. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

