Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $105,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crown were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.