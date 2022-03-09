Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 7,809 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,745,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

