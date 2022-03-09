Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.88

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$68.88 and last traded at C$68.30, with a volume of 57477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,660.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

