Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $189.06

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.06 and last traded at $190.56, with a volume of 995325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

