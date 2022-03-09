Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,015,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at $3,175,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

