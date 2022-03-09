Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives $255.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

MKGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

