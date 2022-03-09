megaBONK Market Cap Hits $72,629.44 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $72,629.44 and $4,715.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

