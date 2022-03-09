MDxHealth SA to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

MDXH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

