Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.47. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 23,106 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $739.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.