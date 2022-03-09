Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,652. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 91,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

