Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $97.03

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.03, but opened at $92.47. Masonite International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 247 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.62.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

