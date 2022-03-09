Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $97.03

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.03, but opened at $92.47. Masonite International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 247 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.62.
In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
