Mary Anne Heino Sells 11,173 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50.

LNTH opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

