Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $6.21. Martinrea International shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 74,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

