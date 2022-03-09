Marshall Wace LLP Sells 32,405 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

