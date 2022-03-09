Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in EzFill in the third quarter worth $123,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFL stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

