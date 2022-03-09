Marshall Wace LLP Invests $95,000 in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

