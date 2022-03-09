Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aravive were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

