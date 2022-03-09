Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 40,679 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 32,737.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

