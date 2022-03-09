Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 232 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 157.95 ($2.07) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 100.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

