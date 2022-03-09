Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE MKFG opened at $3.36 on Friday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

