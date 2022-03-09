MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.29 million and the highest is $146.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketWise.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $16.97.

