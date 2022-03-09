Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) by 3,092.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

