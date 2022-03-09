Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
