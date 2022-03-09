Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.70

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 68635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Makita (MKTAY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.