Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

