MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

