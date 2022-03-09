Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of M stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177,740. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

