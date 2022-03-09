Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 9.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 1,058,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,643,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

