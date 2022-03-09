Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.