Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

