LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 212,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teradata by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 149,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

