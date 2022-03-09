LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

