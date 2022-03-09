LPL Financial LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 2,339.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUND stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

