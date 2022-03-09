LPL Financial LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

RUN stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

