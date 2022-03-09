LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $375,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $116.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85.

