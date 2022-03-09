LPL Financial LLC Acquires 684 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.