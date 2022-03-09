Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.56. 84,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

